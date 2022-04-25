PM Modi, other leaders congratulate Macron on re-election as French President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the French President. Prime Minister Modi furthermore said that he looks forward to work together with Macron’s government to deepen the strategic partnership between India and France.

PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.”

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed Macron’s election as the French President for the second time.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022 Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France – from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class. pic.twitter.com/RHTBH4dn19 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also congratulated Macron on his re-election as the French President.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world,” Johnson tweeted in English and French.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.



🇬🇧🇫🇷 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

Michel tweeted in French, “Warm congratulations dear Emmanuel Macron. In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union. We can count on France 5 more years.”

Chaleureux bravo cher @EmmanuelMacron



En cette période tourmentée, nous avons besoin d’une Europe solide et d’une France totalement engagée pour une Union européenne plus souveraine et plus stratégique.



Nous pouvons compter sur la #France #5 ans de plus. pic.twitter.com/JEPf6Pqght — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) April 24, 2022

Draghi said in a statement that Macron’s victory is “great news for all in Europe.”

Macron became the President of France for the second term by defeating his far-right competitor Marine Le Pen. He promised to make changes given the disillusionment with his first term.

He also acknowledged that many only voted for him to keep Le Pen out and he promised to improve the living standards of French citizens in his victory speech. He was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters, “Many in this country voted for me not because they supported my ideas but to keep those out of the far-right. I want to thank them and know I owe them a debt in the years to come.”

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Emmanuel Macron defeats far-right rival Marine Le Pen, pledges change

Also read: Euro gains in early trade after Macron's landslide victory against Marine Le Pen