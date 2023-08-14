'Prank ho gaya': Pakistanis fume as Burj Khalifa doesn't light up country's flag on Independence Day

Hundreds of Pakistanis in Dubai were left disappointed as Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building and the most popular landmark in the UAE, did not display Pakistan's flag on its Independence Day. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14. To celebrate this day, hundreds of Pakistanis in Dubai gathered at Burj Khalifa, hoping that the building, which is known for laser light shows on important days, will display their country's flag. However, Burj Khalifa did not display their flag, leaving them disappointed.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Pakistanis can be seen waiting around the building, with some getting ready to capture the moment in their phones. A woman can be heard saying that it was already past 12 but Burj Khalifa refused to display their flag. She also said Pakistanis were raising slogans. "Pakistan ka jhanda Burj Khalifa par nahi lagi. So sad! Prank ho gaya Pakistanio," she said in the video.Pakistan's flag was shown on Burj Khalifa last year on August 14 and this year on March 24.

Reacting to yesterday's incident, Zehra Fatima, an X user, said: "Just witnessed the most epic prank ever! #UAE authorities pulled off a hilarious stunt on Pakistan's #IndependenceDay2023, making everyone believe they'd see their flag on Burj Khalifa. The disappointment is real, but hey, it's all in good fun."

Just witnessed the most epic prank ever! 🤣 #UAE authorities pulled off a hilarious stunt on #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay2023,making everyone believe they'd see their flag on #BurjKhalifa.The disappointment is real,but hey,it's all in good fun!😂@5Naureen #Dubai #14August pic.twitter.com/rfY48VBIST — Zehra Fatima (@zehra_fatima6) August 14, 2023

Today, Burj Khalifa played the ultimate game of 'hide and seek' with Pakistani patriots. Spoiler alert: the flag is still hiding, and Pakistanis are seeking refunds for their expectations.

Raquf Qadri, another user said, that no Pakistan flag on Burj Khalifa in Dubai is sad news for all Pakistanis.

Muntaha said that Pakistan's continuous support of terrorism has brought it nothing except global shame. "On Pak's Independence Day, Pakis gathered near Burj Khalifa to witness Pak's flag which is a far distant dream...While Indian Tricolor is seen unfurling in every nook and corner."

Pak's continuous support to terrórism has brought it nothing except global shame.



On Pak's Independence Day, Pakis gathered near Burj Khalifa to witness Pak's flag which is a far distant dream... While Indian Tricolor seen unfurling in every nook & corner. #KashmirKaDushmanPak https://t.co/sXwCFbaNF0 August 14, 2023

Ashish Kumar Shah said that Pakistani people got furious when their country's flag didn't show up on Burj Khalifa on their Independence Day at 12.00 AM. "They feel they are not as important as they thought."