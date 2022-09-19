Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to take place in London’s Westminster Abbey today

The funeral of Britain’s longest reigning monarch– Queen Elizabeth II– is all set to take place in London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11 am. The Queen’s coffin travelled from the Palace of Westminster or Houses of Parliament to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. Two-minute silence will be observed after the state funeral service ends at around 11:55 am.

A public procession will begin from 12:15 pm as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London. The procession will proceed in seven groups across locations like Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill and end at London’s Wellington Arch.

After this, the State Hearse will carry the Queen’s coffin from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle. The hearse is expected to arrive at the Albert Road around 3:10 pm and to travel in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk before arriving at St George’s Chapel at the Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor castle next to the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

The funeral will be telecast on big screens in locations like Hyde Park (London), Cathedral Square (Sheffield), Bitts Park (Carlisle), Holyrood Park (Edinburgh) and Coleraine Town Hall (Northern Ireland). Cinema halls across the UK will also show the funeral ceremony of the monarch besides live broadcast on BBC One, ITV and Sky.

