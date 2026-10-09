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Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor'

Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor'

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor'Elon Musk, CEO and Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company

“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.” An insightful quote by Elon Musk, CEO and Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Musk has explained that when he started SpaceX and Tesla, he believed the odds of success were very low—less than 10% for SpaceX.

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Who is Elon Musk 

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence. Beyond electric cars and rockets, his current focus spans a massive empire of cutting-edge industries, including his brain-computer interface firm Neuralink, tunnel-construction business The Boring Company, and his generative AI startup xAI.

Musk consistently ranks as the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth tracking between $912 billion and $956 billion according to real-time billionaire indexes from Forbes and Bloomberg. This historic level of personal wealth is primarily anchored in his significant equity stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. It has been supercharged by a massive 2026 industrial ecosystem merger with his generative AI startup, xAI.

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Musk’s technical, aerospace, and business leadership has earned him some of the highest distinct honours in science and industry. He is an elected fellow of the Royal Society and a peer-elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. His work in rocketry has won him prestigious aerospace accolades like the FAI Gold Space Medal and the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

When was this quote said by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk said this during a prominent 60 Minutes interview with CBS correspondent Scott Pelley.

Musk went on to reveal that he had poured roughly $100 million of his personal fortune into SpaceX at the time, despite not being certain it would ultimately succeed.

What does this quote mean? 

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This quote highlights a mindset where purpose overrides the fear of failure. When Elon Musk states that a vital goal warrants action regardless of the odds, he is arguing that true value is not measured by the likelihood of success, but by the impact of the outcome.

In practice, this means accepting risk rather than being paralysed by it. Instead of waiting for a guarantee or favorable conditions, a person driven by this philosophy focuses entirely on the necessity of the mission.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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