Berger Paints Q2 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 217 crore, revenue at Rs 3,200 crore 

Profit before tax rose 4% to Rs 285 crore in Q2 against Rs 274.61 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2 per cent to Rs 3,200.4 crore against Rs 2,827.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA, excluding other income, climbed 5.2 per cent to Rs 370.7 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 352.3 crore in the same period last year. The company said its Industrial, Construction Chemical and international businesses supported the performance.

The company continued to roll out price hikes in a staggered manner to counter sustained raw material inflation. In Q2, Berger Paints also launched its corporate campaign, "Rang Bana Rahe". The campaign saw traction across audiences.

H1 performance

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Berger Paints reported a 19.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 622.11 crore for the first half of FY27, compared with Rs 521.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's total income from operations rose 12.5% to Rs 6,784.12 crore during H1 FY27 against Rs 6,028.25 crore in H1 FY26, reflecting healthy growth in its operating performance.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 18.7% to Rs 827.91 crore from Rs 697.38 crore a year earlier. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 827.91 crore, up 12.8% from Rs 734.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT), excluding other income, rose 11.1% to Rs 978.11 crore from Rs 880.66 crore in H1 FY26.

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However, the PBDIT margin moderated marginally to 14.4% from 14.6% in the corresponding period last year, indicating some pressure on operating profitability.

Berger Paints delivered double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit during the first half of FY27, while net profit growth outpaced revenue expansion. The marginal moderation in operating margin and the increase in material costs will remain important factors to monitor in the coming quarters.