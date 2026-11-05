Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Berger Paints Q2 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 217 crore, revenue at Rs 3,200 crore 

Berger Paints Q2 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 217 crore, revenue at Rs 3,200 crore 

Berger Paints shares rose 2% to close at Rs 510.20 against the previous close of Rs 484.5. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 57,822 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 4:39 PM IST
Berger Paints Q2 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 217 crore, revenue at Rs 3,200 crore  Profit before tax rose 4% to Rs 285 crore in Q2 against Rs 274.61 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Berger Paints Ltd ended over 2% higher on Thursday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. Berger Paints shares rose 2% to close at Rs 510.20 against the previous close of Rs 484.5. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 57,822 crore.

Berger Paints reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in year on year net profit to Rs 217.1 crore in the second quarter of FY27 compared with Rs 206.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Profit before tax rose 4% to Rs 285 crore in Q2 against Rs  274.61 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2 per cent to Rs 3,200.4 crore against Rs 2,827.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA, excluding other income, climbed 5.2 per cent to Rs 370.7 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 352.3 crore in the same period last year. The company said its Industrial, Construction Chemical and international businesses supported the performance.

The company continued to roll out price hikes in a staggered manner to counter sustained raw material inflation. In Q2, Berger Paints also launched its corporate campaign, "Rang Bana Rahe". The campaign saw traction across audiences.

H1 performance

Advertisement

Berger Paints reported a 19.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 622.11 crore for the first half of FY27, compared with Rs 521.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's total income from operations rose 12.5% to Rs 6,784.12 crore during H1 FY27 against Rs 6,028.25 crore in H1 FY26, reflecting healthy growth in its operating performance.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 18.7% to Rs 827.91 crore from Rs 697.38 crore a year earlier. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 827.91 crore, up 12.8% from Rs 734.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT), excluding other income, rose 11.1% to Rs 978.11 crore from Rs 880.66 crore in H1 FY26.

Advertisement

However, the PBDIT margin moderated marginally to 14.4% from 14.6% in the corresponding period last year, indicating some pressure on operating profitability.

Berger Paints delivered double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit during the first half of FY27, while net profit growth outpaced revenue expansion. The marginal moderation in operating margin and the increase in material costs will remain important factors to monitor in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more