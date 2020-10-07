Real life Super Mario! Theme park on beloved game to debut next year

Players would now not only be able to play Super Mario online but also jump to collect coins in real life. Gaming giant Nintendo that is making its way into theme parks will open a Mario Kart ride at Universal Studios Japan next spring.

The new part of the amusement park was scheduled to be opened in July this year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but had to be delayed due to coronavirus. The new theme park area in Osaka is expected to bring in crowds of tourists.

The Super Nintendo World zone will also feature the green dinosaur Yoshi. The park said in a statement that it will open for the public in spring 2021. The opening was delayed after Japan imposed social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The Super Mario park will offer interactive attractions where visitors would be able to jump and hit blocks and collect coins.

The amusement park closed its doors in February but gradually resumed operations in June. Sanitary precautions have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

The Super Mario park is expected to open before the Olympic Games, which were also postponed due to the pandemic. Universal Studios Japan will also open a gift shop and a Mario-themed restaurant ahead of the full opening. The fare on offer would be inspired by Mario and his friends as well as enemies.

