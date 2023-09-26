'Remain vigilant': Canada updates travel advisory to India over 'negative sentiment'

Amid the diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India "remain vigilant and exercise caution". As per the Canadian government, the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" towards Canada on social media.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.

Tensions flared between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Last week, India issued a similar warning and had advised all its nationals living in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes as well as "criminal violence" in that country.

It also announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its High Commission and consulates in Canada. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the decision will include Canadian visa applicants in third countries even as he said Canada must act against the pro-Khalistani elements operating from its territory.

India also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country arguing that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in the mutual diplomatic presence. The size of Canadian diplomatic staff in India is larger than what New Delhi has in Canada.



