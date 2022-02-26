Russia-Ukraine war: Did Western nations misjudge Vladimir Putin?

Western nations and their allies have aligned to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. However, they may be guilty of ignoring Putin's repeated indications that he intended to broaden Moscow's domain of influence and cast NATO's eastward expansion as an existential threat to Russia's security.



Until recently, few Western leaders believed that Putin will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thereby miscalculating his resolve to use force.



"It was strategic narcissism and an associated failure to consider the emotion, ideology, and aspiration that drives Putin and the Siloviki around him," H.R. McMaster, a retired three-star Army general who served as former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, told The Wall Street Journal, alluding to the small circle of hard-line advisors around Putin.

The Russian President's straight-out attack on Ukraine has put the West on the back foot. The Western countries are now struggling to explore ways to persuade Putin, who has openly scorned the West, for a ceasefire. This has also brought into doubt the ability of these countries to take resolute action against Russia.



Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine



Russian forces moved ahead by land and air to attack Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Friday after launching an invasion on Wednesday, February 23. According to a spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia was ready to hold negotiations with Ukraine but the objectives of its combat operation to "demilitarise" Ukraine remained.



Ukraine is paying a heavy price for the West's failure to dissuade Russia, with Kremlin's invasion rupturing the already chilly relations between the Western nations and Moscow.



When Russian forces invaded Georgia in 2008 after it was promised NATO membership and recognised two breakaway regions, the West reacted by temporarily suspending discourse, before restarting business as usual.



The sanctions imposed by the West after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 also didn't bite. In recent months, despite many US officials laying out Putin's invasion plans, his misreading intersects several US administrations.



Western nations solaced in the restricted nature of Putin's earlier military interventions, considering them deniable, minor scale operations that sought to camouflage the extent of Russia's role.