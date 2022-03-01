Russia waging war in violation of humanitarian law, says Ukraine

Ukraine has said that Russia has waged war in violation of humanitarian law. It said that Russia's main targets are the big cities, which it is attacking with missiles.

"Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles," said MFA Ukraine in a tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by a recording of a huge explosion at the administration building at Kharkiv.

The Ukraine MFA tweet comes as criticism of Russia by human rights groups grows louder. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused Russia of using banned cluster munitions. Amnesty said that the Russian attacked a preschool where civilians had taken shelter.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US has also said that Russia is using a thermobaric weapon, known as a vaccum bomb. Ambassador Oksana Markarova said on Monday that Russians used the vacuum bomb and are trying to inflict huge devastation.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said that while she has seen reports there has been no confirmation on the same yet. She added that if the reports are true, then Russia is committing a ‘war crime’.

