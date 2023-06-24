'Russia's weakness is obvious': Reactions from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and other global leaders on Russian turmoil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the turmoil in Russia where President Vladimir Putin vowed on Saturday to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city.

"Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves,” he wrote on Twitter.

"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later," Zelenskyy added.

Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations and had “almost certainly” occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Meanwhile, other foreign governments also sharply criticised the extraordinary situation taking place in nuclear-armed Russia.

"Well, we have been monitoring for a while now the potentially de-stabling impacts of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. We are keeping a close eye on the situation as it is evolving on the ground as we speak. We are in touch with our allies and in fact I will be speaking to some of them later today. But the most important thing I would say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

“Estonia is closely following the development of the situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies. I can assure that there is no direct threat to our country. Border security has been strengthened. I also urge our people not to travel to any part of Russia.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda, On Twitter

“In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies.

“The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis.”

French Presidential Office

The Elysee Palace said President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely.

“We stay focused on the support to Ukraine,” the Elysee said.

German Government Spokesperson

“We are monitoring events in Russia closely.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Office

“Prime Minister Meloni is closely following events in Russia, which show that its assault on Ukraine is causing instability within Russia.”

German Foreign Ministry

The ministry told travellers to avoid the city of Rostov and the surrounding area as well as Moscow city centre until further notice.

“In Moscow, state, especially military facilities, are to be avoided. The city centre should be avoided until further notice. The instructions of Russian security authorities should be followed at all costs,” it said in its updated travel advice.

