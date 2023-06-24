PM Modi meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, discusses AI and technology cooperation with India

During the final day of his visit to Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India held meetings with prominent U.S. and Indian technology executives, such as Tim Cook from Apple, Sundar Pichai from Google, and Satya Nadella from Microsoft. In these discussions, Modi emphasised the significance of global companies investing in India and encouraged them to actively participate in the "Make in India" initiative.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella's office released a statement discussing his meeting with the Indian delegation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Washington, DC. While the details of their conversation were kept private, the statement highlighted the discussion of technology's power, specifically Artificial Intelligence.

“One important topic was the power of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, to help improve the lives of Indians. India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world, and Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology - that will impact both India and markets across the globe,” the statement said.

Addressing the importance of technology cooperation between the two nations, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that it was one of the most notable outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's ongoing state visit to the United States.

Kwatra shared the highlights of the second day of Modi's visit, which commenced with a grand ceremonial welcome on the South Lawn of the White House, followed by bilateral discussions, press statements, an address to the joint session of the US Congress, and a state dinner.

Kwatra highlighted the prominence of technology in the talks, emphasising the significance of advanced technology across various domains, including defence, space, and energy. He described technology cooperation as one of the key outcomes of the discussions, which encompassed areas such as technology transfer, services, collaborative research, and other domains.

The Foreign Secretary acknowledged India's vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems and Microsoft's unwavering commitment to the growth of Indian technology, recognising its potential impact on both the domestic market and global markets.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment