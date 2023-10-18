'Scotch whiskey will be declared forbidden': Scotland gets slammed for saying ready to take Gaza refugees

Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf is facing huge backlash on social media for saying he is ready to take refugees from Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas - a Palestinian militant organisation that carried out the worst attack on Israel. His decision to accept Palestinian refugees has surprised many because Scotland is the first country to do so in the whole of Europe and also when many Muslim neighbours of Gaza have refused to take Palestinian refugees.



Sushant Sareen, a senior fellow at ORF, said that Yousaf wants to flood Scotland with Gazans and "soon Scotch whiskey will be declared forbidden in Scotland".

Sushant Sareen, a senior fellow at ORF, said that Yousaf wants to flood Scotland with Gazans and "soon Scotch whiskey will be declared forbidden in Scotland".

"This is seriously bad," said Brandon Brown. "Look at what taking a couple thousand of them in Lebanon did to that once wonderful country."

This is seriously bad.



"This is seriously bad," said Brandon Brown. "Look at what taking a couple thousand of them in Lebanon did to that once wonderful country."

Olympus Mons, another social media user, objected to the move and said that "suicide can not be a strategy". "You couldn't make this up - A Muslin Prime Minister telling the people that elected him, that he plans on bringing Muslins involved in a religious war to come to that country of Christians. And you know what! they all just stand up and cheer! This really needs studying, because suicide can not be a strategy!"

You couldn't make this up - A Muslin Prime-minister telling the people that elected him, that he plans on bringing Muslins involved in a religious war to come to that country of Christians. And you know what! they all just stand up and cheer!

This really needs studying, because… — Olympus Mons (@OlympusMons99) October 18, 2023

In Scotland, which is autonomous but not a sovereign country, the first minister holds an office equivalent to that of a prime minister. A social media user said that people in Scotland did not vote for him as first minister. "I do not have a problem with diversity but I have a problem with taking refugees whose ethnic and religious neighbours won't take."

We did not vote for him as first minister. I do not have a problem with diversity but I have a problem with taking refugees whos ethnic and religious neighbours wont take — vibes_xmr (@vibes_xmr) October 18, 2023

Another user asked Yousaf to let the people of Gaza's Muslim neighbours take them. "Why put them through a long journey to Europe? Do you have a hidden agenda?"

Let their dear Muslim neighbours take them. Why put them through a long journey to Europe?

Do you have a hidden agenda? — sunshine smile☀️🇬🇧🇵🇱🇯🇲 🌻NAFO FELLA (@skrebnits) October 18, 2023

Vickie Zisman, a historian, said that Gaza's Muslim neighbours don't want anything to do with them. She said King Abdullah 3 of Jordan, and President A-Sisi of Egypt have refused point blank to take them in as refugees in their respective countries. "Egyptians may allow humanitarian corridor of transfer to other countries. BTW, Saudis don't want them either."

Vickie Zisman, a historian, said that Gaza's Muslim neighbours don't want anything to do with them. She said King Abdullah 3 of Jordan, and President A-Sisi of Egypt have refused point blank to take them in as refugees in their respective countries. "Egyptians may allow humanitarian corridor of transfer to other countries. BTW, Saudis don't want them either."

Ranjana Singh said that the neighbours subscribing to the same faith have sealed their borders to prevent these refugees. "Are the Europeans bored with living in peace?" she asked.

Joe, another social media user, objected to Scotland's move to allow Gazan refugees and said that the UK was already in serious trouble. "Why should we (allow refugees)? They hate the West, our way of life etc. The children are taught at a very early age to hate Jews and Christians, the country voted for HAMAS who they knew were terrorists," Joe said. "We should absolutely say not in a month of Sundays should they be allowed here. Just look at the weekend, thousands who marched, desecrated our monuments, we already have a serious problem here in the UK."

Joe said he noticed Yousaf never mentioned the British dead, the Muslims in this country persecuting Jews. "The fact every Jewish school need security guards now due to everyday Muslims, the teacher still in hiding for his life for showing a bloody cartoon, why do none of the bordering county accept them?...I wonder why?"