'Shocking news': Here's how world leaders react to Shinzo Abe shooting

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said.

#WATCH | Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during a speech in Nara city. Fire Dept says he's showing no vital signs, is in cardiopulmonary arrest & scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University. Shooter nabbed.



Aerial visuals from Nara City.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/OSVxn48fyD — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Here are reactions:

US AMBASSADOR RAHM EMANUEL IN A STATEMENT

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."

"The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE IN TWEET

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

Also read: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot, taken to hospital

INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI

Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesman on behalf of Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, said in a statement:

"The minister has expressed her sympathies in the name of G20 foreign ministers to the Japanese foreign minister."

TAIWANESE PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN IN FACEBOOK POST

"I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts.

"Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan's. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."

Also read: Japan's longest serving PM Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, beef up military