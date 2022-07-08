'Shocking news': Here's how world leaders react to Shinzo Abe shooting

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said.
Here are reactions:
US AMBASSADOR RAHM EMANUEL IN A STATEMENT
"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."
"The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."
AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE IN TWEET
"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."
INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI
Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesman on behalf of Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, said in a statement:
"The minister has expressed her sympathies in the name of G20 foreign ministers to the Japanese foreign minister."
TAIWANESE PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN IN FACEBOOK POST
"I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts.
"Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan's. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."
