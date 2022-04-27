scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
SpaceX launches four astronauts for NASA after private flight completion

Feedback

SpaceX launches four astronauts for NASA after private flight completion

It's the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins.

SpaceX launches four astronauts for NASA after private flight completion (Photo: Reuters) SpaceX launches four astronauts for NASA after private flight completion (Photo: Reuters)

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.


It's the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins.

Also Read: In Pics: Road to unicorn stardom

Also Read: Cabinet approves Rs 820 cr financial support for India Post Payments Bank

TAGS:

BT TV