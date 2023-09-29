scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

NEWS

World
Suicide blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least 52, more than 50 injured

Suicide blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least 52, more than 50 injured

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of various hardline Sunni Islamist groups, denied it had carried out the attack.

The blast took place near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district when a procession was being carried out to mark Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations. The blast took place near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district when a procession was being carried out to mark Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations.
SUMMARY
  • At least 52 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Friday in a suicide attack on a religious gathering in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
  • This was the second major blast in the Mastung district in September.

At least 52 people were killed, including a police officer, and more than 50 injured on Friday in alleged suicide blast in the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, Reuters reported. The blast took place near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district when a procession was being carried out to mark Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations.

The report said that local police confirmed that a police official was killed in the blast. The police officer has been identified as Mastung's DSP Nawaz Gashkori.

The police said the suspected suicide bomber reportedly detonated the device near the deceased police official’s car while the latter was inside it. 

Dr Saeed Mirwani, chief executive officer of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, confirmed the casualties.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Attahul Munim said 15 people were killed due to the explosion on the spot, while more than 50 were injured.

"The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police," Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters, adding that the blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a procession to mark Mohammad's birthday, which is a public holiday.

Those critically injured in the blast are being shifted to Quetta with emergency enforced across the city’s hospitals, according to Provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai.

Sindh Interim Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar has condemned the blast, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The chief minister, according to the statement said that those involved in taking the lives of innocent people are the "enemies of humanity".

Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani said in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — that he was deeply saddened to hear about the deaths and injuries. The political leader, who served as a special assistant to the prime minister in the previous government, termed those involved in the blast as "wretched beasts".

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) denied their involvement in a statement.

This was the second major blast in the Mastung district in September. Earlier this month, a blast injured several people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah. 

Published on: Sep 29, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
