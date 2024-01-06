The year of elections: 4 billion people will cast a vote in over 60 countries in 2024

The year 2024 is poised to become a monumental chapter in democratic history as over 60 nations, collectively representing half of the world's population, prepare to cast their votes in a series of pivotal elections. Anticipated to engage an estimated 4 billion voters, these polls will encompass the spectrum from presidential to legislative and local elections, marking a colossal exercise in democratic participation on a global scale.

This unprecedented electoral season will showcase a diverse range of processes, from India's sprawling multi-day legislative elections, recognised as the world's largest, to Indonesia's monumental single-day presidential vote, contrasting sharply with North Macedonia's more modestly scaled presidential election.

Diversity in the democratic spectrum will be evident, with Iceland's presidential election, hosted in the world's third most democratic country according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, standing as a beacon of transparent and fair electoral practices.

The significance of these elections transcends national borders, with the fate of democracy itself seemingly at stake. Taiwan's imminent polls on January 13 raise concerns about potential escalations in tensions with China. Meanwhile, the African National Congress, the historic party of Nelson Mandela, faces the possibility of relinquishing power in post-apartheid South Africa. The European Parliament braces for the continued rise of far-right factions, and the anticipated rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US prompts speculation on potential electoral outcomes.

Amidst this global democratic tapestry, concerns loom over the integrity of certain electoral processes. Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, scheduled for January 7, confront controversy as the main opposition party boycotts the polls, alleging compromises in the electoral framework. Similarly, India and Indonesia face scrutiny due to the increasingly autocratic tendencies of their democratically elected leaders, casting shadows over the fairness of their impending elections.

The electoral calendar for 2024 presents a diverse array of milestones.

Indonesia's general elections, set for February 14, anticipate over 200 million voters participating.

India will follow tentatively in April and May, with an eye-watering 900 million voters expected to cast their ballots.

The US, home to 160 million registered voters, will witness its presidential elections on November 5, amidst fluctuating approval ratings for President Joe Biden and uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's candidacy.

Europe, too, will be a focal point as the EU and approximately nine other nations, including Russia and Ukraine, gear up for consequential national elections at various points throughout the year. Notably, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hints at the likelihood of general elections in the latter half of 2024, amid a precarious political landscape following Boris Johnson's tenure.

South Asia emerges as a bustling hub of electoral fervour with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan all set to partake in the electoral process. Bangladesh braces for imminent elections, whereas Pakistan contemplates a delay amidst security concerns. Sri Lanka, grappling with economic turmoil, eyes its first general election since 2018.