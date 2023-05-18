'They were pretty nervous': Indian-origin cab driver who gave Meghan, Harry a ride after 'chase'

A New York city cab driver, Sukhcharn Singh, drove Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for about 10 minutes after the couple were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared 'pretty nervous' when they got in his taxi, the Indian-origin cab driver told BBC.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson said in a statement that the couple endured a "relentless pursuit" that lasted for more than two hours.

The couple were pursued after attending an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also with them.

The cab driver picked them up from Manhattan police station, where they tried to take a shelter from the paparazzi.

"I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab," he said.

"We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures."

Singh recalled that they looked nervous. "They were pretty nervous, but the security guard, he was on it," he told BBC.

Singh also said that he did not believe they were in danger. He later added that it must have happened before they got in his taxi.

New York City's the safest place to be, he continued, and said, "there's police stations, cops on every corner, there's no reason to be afraid in New York."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris.