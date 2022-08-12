This European country has eased immigration law to fight labour shortage

In order to fight labour shortage in multiple sectors, Portugal has tweaked its immigration laws. The foreigners’ law has been modified to deal with labour and manpower shortages in sectors such as construction and tourism.

The modifications to the laws were approved by Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to enable easy recruitment of foreign workers.

According to SchengenVisaInfo, the new laws were passed by the parliament in July and officially became effective on August 4.

The new law provides for a 120-day temporary visa, which can be extended to 60 days for foreigners who seek to work in Portugal. The news laws provide for digital nomads too, who will be required to follow the necessary formalities for visa.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ana Catarina Mendes said that the country needs immigrants due to its demographics, economy, and culture.

Not only will the change in laws benefit the country, it will also help foreigners seeking to work outside their country. Moreover, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries were also looking to simplify the immigration process to ease the movement of workers and students between the member states.

Portugal had also recently modified its law for the recognition of foreign driving licences. Individuals who hold a driving licence issued by an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) member state can drive in Portugal.

Likewise, Spain too has eased its work permits for foreigners by issuing new measures to its immigration regulations. It has reduced work permit application requirements to simplify the process.

