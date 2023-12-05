Top Biden official in India to discuss alleged murder plot of Khalistani separatist leader Pannun

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, who is the top national security advisor to US President Joe Biden, is in India to discuss various issues, including the charges related to the assassination attempt on Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on American soil. The White House in a statement said the delegation led by Finer will review the progress made by the Indian government.

"Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer led a delegation to New Delhi on December 4 to review the progress made in the ambitious US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) with India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"Finer acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the United States and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible," the statement further read.

On Monday, Finer met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and discussed developments in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas war, plans for a post-war Gaza and recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the White House said in its statement.

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that 52-year-old Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, was involved in the murder plot against Pannun.

A week back, the Financial Times reported that the US had foiled a plot to kill Pannun and then "issued a warning" to India over concerns that New Delhi was "involved in the plot" to eliminate Pannun.

A press release issued by the US Justice Department said that earlier this year, "an Indian government employee, working together with others, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on US soil an attorney and political activist who is a US citizen of Indian-origin residing in New York City".

The document further stated that the Indian government agency employee has variously described himself as a “Senior Field Officer” with responsibilities in “Security Management” and “Intelligence".

According to US officials, Gupta had agreed to pay $100,000 to an assassin to carry out the killing, with an advance payment of $15,000 already made on June 9, 2023.

However, the individual he contacted for the hitman turned out to be a confidential source working with US law enforcement.

India's stand

In response, India expressed concern about one of its government officials being linked to the plot, from which it dissociated itself, as being against government policy.

India said last week it would formally investigate the concerns aired by the U.S., and take "necessary follow-up action" on the findings of a panel set up on November 18.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said: "As we have said earlier, during the course of discussion with the US on the bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists. We take such inputs very seriously and a high-level inquiry committee has been established to look into all aspects of the matter. Necessary follow-up action will be taken on the findings of the committee. We cannot share any further information regarding such security matters."

