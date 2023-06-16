Visa applications from India 'top priority': US official says consular teams making big push

A week ahead of the official state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said US consular teams have been making a huge push to process as many visa applications as possible in India, including in those visa categories that are key to the bilateral relationship.

"This is a top priority for our government. We know that there is more work that we can do, and we are working hard to do it," he said at his daily news conference on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

Miller, while responding to questions around deals to be signed between the two countries on his visit, said India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities. They play a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient," Miller said.

"Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken looks forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi and other members of the Indian delegation, while they're here; and working to make progress on all the issues with which we consult with India," Miller stated.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, in an interview with India Today, said that PM Modi is likely to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation in areas like defence and technology.

"We've been deepening our military cooperation, whether that's defence production, our technologies, our training. All of that is a really important piece of deterring bad actors but also strengthening our own defence in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

He said the focus during PM Modi's visit will also be on fewer wait times for folks who are looking to travel to the United States, including students.

