Toshakhana case: Massive protests at Imran Khan's residence as cops arrives to arrest him

Massive protests broke out at the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's house in Lahore as Islamabad police reached the location to arrest in the Toshakhana case, reported India Today. Police couldn’t detain Khan as he was not present in his house.



This follows after a sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest order for him in the Toshakhana case due to his frequent refusal to appear in court.



The former PM will be detained once all legal procedures have been met., Geo News quoted sources as saying.



"Islamabad police want to arrest Imran Khan in another manipulated case. There are a total of 74 cases. There are 28 criminal cases, which include cases under terrorism laws. All protests against the fascist government have been declared as terrorism. This is a mockery of justice. The government wants to create a law-and-order situation only to delay the elections," PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry told Indiatoday.com.



"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation," Chaudhry tweeted.

"I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," he added.



In November last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found Imran Khan guilty of committing "the offence of corrupt practices" and disqualified him from membership.



Toshakhana stores precious gifts given to the heads of state, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. The PTI chief, who was dethroned from the top post last year, bought gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from Toshakhana, and sold them for profit.



Imran Khan was deposed from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot to destabilise him due to his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia and China.

