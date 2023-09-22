Trudeau started fight with India to cover up Chinese interference in Canada, alleges senior journalist Bordman

Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row, a senior journalist from Canada has said that there is a big spectre of foreign interference from China in the country.

Daniel Bordman's comments come as tensions continue to flare between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

The journalist, in an interview with ANI, said there is an enormous threat of Chinese meddling in Canada as Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has, during several election cycles sought support from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), regarding which there is a story in Canada to move the spectrum away from Chinese foreign involvement.

"If you want to have some Canadian context about what's going on and why he may have done this, here's what I think is maybe the leading theory we can say as to why Trudeau has started to fight with India. In Canada, we have this big, big spectre of foreign interference from China. That's a major scandal right now. It's Justin Trudeau's Liberal party, was getting help from the CCP at different points in elections... It's a whole big thing that we need an investigation into," he told the news agency.

Trying to decipher the motivations of Justin Trudeau can be a maddening task at times, he said. "There is no logical explanation. There's no reasonable explanation. There's no good foreign policy explanation. But this is part of the course of Canadian foreign policy since 2015. So in order to shift the spectrum from Chinese foreign interference, we have a story in Canada, which is essentially a story about Pakistani foreign interference, being framed as a story of Indian foreign interference to cover up the real story, which is Chinese interference," he said.

He further claimed that every major media news outlet in Canada is funded by Trudeau's Liberal party now and added that Trudeau's big win over the last 24 hours prior to the visas being suspended was no one was really talking about China.

In a blunt and clear message, India on Thursday asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil and suspended visa services for Canadians, as escalating tensions between the two nations over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June pushed their ties to an all-time low.

