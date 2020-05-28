Trump-Twitter spat: US President threatens to shut down social media platforms

US President Donald Trump said that social media platforms "totally silence conservative voices" and hence they would be "strongly regulated or closed down". Trump's tweet comes after Twitter fact-checked two of his tweets about mail-in ballots that he believes can easily rig an election. "We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can't let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can't let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!," said Trump.

The US President followed his tweets by slamming Twitter and warning the social media platform of "big action".

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We cant let a more sophisticated version of that.... Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

On Wednesday, two of Trump's tweets were fact-checked by the social media platform. He had said, "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that mail-in-ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get there. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a rigged election. No way!"

Soon after his tweets, Twitter fact-checked his claims and added a label stating "Get the facts about mail-in ballots". Upon clicking the label, Twitter redirects to the Moments page that reflects news stories and articles debunking Trump's claims. Katie Rosborough, Twitter spokeswoman, told USA TODAY that the tweets could "contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots. This decision is in line with the approach we shared earlier this month.

Following the fact-check, Trump supporters lashed out at Twitter, leading founder Jack Dorsey to respond. He said that Twitter would continue to fact-check and point out disputed information about elections globally. He said that this does not make them the "arbiter of truth" but that they just want to show the information in dispute so that people can judge for themselves.

