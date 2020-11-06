Twitter bans ex-Trump advisor for saying Anthony Fauci, FBI Director should be beheaded

Twitter has banned Donald Trumps' former advisor Steve Banon after he said Christopher Wray and Anthony Fauci should be beheaded. Wray is the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Fauci is the US government's leading pandemic expert.

In a YouTube video, Banon was speaking with co-host Jack Maxey when he made the statement. Maxey asked Banon what Trump should do in a hypothetical second term, he suggested firing Wray and Fauci. But then he said "I would actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I'd put the heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats," TechCrunch reported.

Subsequently, Twitter permanently suspended Banon's account for glorifying violence.

YouTube has also removed the episode from "Steve Banon's War Room" channel. A YouTube representative said, "We've removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence. We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period".

Stephen Kevin Bannon is an American media executive, political strategist, and former investment banker. He served as the White House's chief strategist in Trump's administration. He served on the board of Cambridge Analytica--the data-analytics firm involved in the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Also read: WhatsApp rolls out UPI-based payments service in India; 'excited', says Mark Zuckerberg

Also read: Rise in air pollution linked to increase in coronavirus death rate: Harvard