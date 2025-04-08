US and Iran set for talks over nuclear programme amid tensions

The United States and Iran are gearing up for discussions over Iran's nuclear programme, set to occur this Saturday in Oman, with the Middle Eastern nation acting as a mediator. President Donald Trump has declared that these will be 'direct talks,' while Iranian officials maintain the negotiations will be 'indirect.' Trump has issued stern warnings, stating that Iran would face 'great danger' if the talks falter, emphasising that 'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.'

In Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media, noting the talks as 'indirect,' yet describing them as 'an opportunity and a test.' The Iranian stance remains firm on preferring indirect negotiations, countering Trump's assertions. This development comes after Trump previously threatened military action should diplomatic efforts fail.

Oman's role as a mediator is significant, given its historical engagement in the 2015 nuclear agreement. The Sultanate has consistently served as a communication bridge between the US and Iran, especially crucial now as tensions escalate. Trump's previous withdrawal from the 2015 accord, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities, adds complexity to these talks.

The US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will lead the American side, while Abbas Araghchi represents Iran. This meeting follows unsuccessful indirect discussions during former President Joe Biden's term. Trump's earlier engagement in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further fuels the geopolitical stakes.

The potential for conflict remains a topic of concern. France has warned that military confrontation is 'almost inevitable' if discussions fail, echoing the anxieties of various international stakeholders. Israel, a close US ally, shares apprehensions about Iran's nuclear ambitions, with Netanyahu advocating for a robust approach.

Despite the hard-line rhetoric, Trump stated in the Oval Office that 'everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.' He expressed hope that 'maybe a deal is going to be made,' underscoring the high stakes and urgency of reaching a resolution.

Iranian media has described Trump's claims of direct negotiations as part of a 'psychological operation,' suggesting efforts to sway public and international opinion. As both nations prepare for Saturday's talks, the outcome remains critical not only for bilateral relations but also for regional stability.