US announces fresh 5-week selection criterion for H-1B visas; check details here

The US has commenced a pilot programme to renew the coveted H-1B work visas domestically, a move that could benefit thousands of Indian tech professionals. The H-1B visa, a non-immigrant visa, enables US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise.

The pilot renewal programme, launched on January 29, will run until April 1, allowing H-1B visa holders to renew their visas in the US before a temporary trip abroad. The programme will accept applications from January 29, 2024, through April 1, 2024.

This marks the first time in nearly two decades that a limited number of H-1B nonimmigrants will be able to renew their visas from within the US.

The programme is voluntary and will accept approximately 4,000 applications each week. The application period will close when all application slots are filled or on April 1, 2024.

The processing time is estimated to be six to eight weeks from the date the applicant’s passport and other required documents are received by the state department. Individuals not meeting the requirements for participation or those choosing not to participate may continue to apply for visa renewal at a US embassy or consulate overseas.

In a separate development, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a final rule for the fiscal year 2025 (FY 2025) H-1B cap, aiming to fortify the integrity of the H-1B registration process and mitigate fraud risks. The rule introduces a beneficiary-centric selection process, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all beneficiaries, regardless of the number of registrations submitted on their behalf.

The final rule clarifies requirements regarding the requested employment start date on certain petitions subject to the H-1B cap. USCIS has also announced a Fee Schedule final rule, effective after the initial registration period for FY 2025 H-1B cap. The initial registration period for the FY 2025 H-1B cap will open on March 6, 2024, and run through March 22, 2024. USCIS will launch organisational accounts on February 28, 2024, allowing collaboration on H-1B registrations, petitions, and associated forms.

(With PTI inputs)

