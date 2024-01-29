1 in every 10 US visa applicants is Indian; visitor visa appointment wait times down by 75% in 2023: US Embassy

The US Embassy and Consulates in India successfully processed 1.4 million visas in 2023. Despite an unparalleled surge in visa demand across all categories, appointment wait times have decreased by 75 per cent. Indians now constitute one-tenth of all global US visa applicants.

The US Consular Team in India processed over 140,000 student visas from October 2022 to September 2023, marking an all-time high. This surge included the issuance of around 90,000 F1 Visas to Indian students, primarily during the peak months of July and August. The acceptance rate for US student visas in India soared to 95 per cent in 2023, indicating a highly successful year for Indian students aspiring to study in the United States.

“Visitor visas (B1/B2) have rebounded to represent the second highest number of applications in the U.S. Mission’s history – over 700,000. Process improvements and investments in staffing have brought the appointment wait time for visitor visas down from an average of 1,000 days to only 250 days around the country," an official communique from the US Embassy said.

Giving priority to employment visas, the Consular Team India streamlined petition-based visa processing in Chennai and Hyderabad, resulting in enhanced efficiency. In 2023, this approach facilitated the processing of over 380,000 employment visas for Indians and their family members, maintaining minimal appointment wait times. Looking ahead, a pilot program slated for 2024 will enable eligible H1B holders to renew their visas in the United States, simplifying the renewal process.

The Consulate General Mumbai addressed a backlog of more than 31,000 immigrant visa cases that were delayed due to the pandemic. Individuals with pending immigrant visa petitions can now secure appointments within the standard pre-pandemic timeframe.

These records were made possible through a combination of staffing increases, innovations, and enhanced efficiency within the visa processing system. A three-month staffing surge in Mumbai early in the year, increased permanent staff levels, and the employment of innovative technical solutions contributed significantly to this success. The US Embassy in India also introduced a new portal, www.USVisaScheduling.com, at the end of July 2023, specifically for booking appointments in India, further streamlining the visa application process.

The US Department of State's commitment to reducing visa appointment wait times, which had been high, involved expanding interview waiver authorities for frequent travelers meeting strict national security standards. This allowed for visa renewals without the need to visit an embassy or consulate, thereby expediting the renewal process. Additionally, the US Mission implemented strategies to increase efficiency, such as extending interview waiver eligibility to new visa categories and utilizing remote work to allow staff around the world to contribute to Indian visa processing.

The US Embassy and Consulates' efforts to modernize operations include exploring new technologies and making significant capital improvements to facilities, such as the new Consulate building in Hyderabad. These measures have not only reduced wait times but have also strengthened the bilateral relationship between the United States and India, with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

Also Read: New IMPS rule from Feb 1: You can transfer up to Rs 5 lakh without adding a beneficiary