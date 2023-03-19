US attorney, who is likely to arrest Donald Trump, got funding from George Soros: Report

George Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire who recently targeted India's Adani Group, is currently under attack in America for allegedly funding the attorney who is said to be preparing to arrest former US President Donald Trump.

Trump is facing a probe for allegedly paying a hush-money to adult film star Stormy Daniels and reports suggest that he may be arrested by next week. The probe against Trump is being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who according to reports got support from a political action committee that took money from George Soros.

On Saturday, Trump called Bragg's office highly political and corrupt and said that "illegal leaks" from there indicated that he would be arrested by Tuesday. Trump also claimed that the leaders of the Manhattan District Attorney's office were funded by Soros, though he did not name the officials.

James David Vance, an American venture capitalist and Senator for Ohio, claimed that "Bragg is bought by George Soros". "He allows violent criminals to walk the streets of New York City, but will prosecute the likely Republican nominee (and former president) on a baseless misdemeanor charge," he said. "These people were trying to turn America into a third-world country."

Alvin Bragg is bought by George Soros. He allows violent criminals to walk the streets of New York City, but will prosecute the likely Republican nominee (and former president) on a baseless misdemeanor charge. These people are trying to turn America into a third-world country. https://t.co/2eYqPegRLF — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 18, 2023

Vance's reaction came in reply to a tweet posted by Josh Dawsey, an investigative political reporter at Washington Post. Sharing the story, Dawsey said the case was viewed skeptically by many in law enforcement, including Alvin Bragg’s team, but suddenly came back to life.

According to CNN, the high-profile case relates to a $130,000 payment made by Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. Trump has, however, denied having an affair with Daniels.

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, said that Bragg was preparing to arrest Trump under a misdemeanor charge that the federal prosecutors refused to pursue. Responding to this, Bradley Devlin, a staff writer at The American Conservative, claimed: "George Soros gave Alvin Bragg $1 million for his DA (District Attorney) campaign." "Now Bragg could arrest Trump by inflating a misdemeanor while he lets violent criminals walk and ravage NYC," he said.

George Soros gave Alvin Bragg $1 million for his DA campaign. Now Bragg could arrest Trump by inflating a misdemeanor while he lets violent criminals walk and ravage NYC.



Forget about equal protection and the rule of law. You live in a third-world country. https://t.co/d9oHWU8SuD — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) March 18, 2023

According to UK's Daily Mail, Color Of Change PAC, a civil rights advocacy organisation in the US, received $1 million from Soros to support Bragg's candidacy in 2021. However, the donation was later cut in half after an allegation was made against Bragg. Soros donated the money to the organisation as part of a $40 million drive to back district attorney campaigns across the country, Dail Mail reported citing a report in January 2023.

The report also said that Matt Palumbo, the author of 'The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros', said the funding by Soros was incredibly successful at achieving his aim of having left-leaning district attorneys elected. "He's had more than a 90 per cent success rate in getting a lot of these DAs elected," he told Fox News in January.

Joel Benkowitz, a retired person, found these new relations outrageous and said that everyone who believes in democracy should boycott this city and state.

"No wonder people are leaving. This DA (District Attorney) of the SOROS-backed organization to destroy our Democracy has to be stopped. The only Man that can do that is Trump 2024 'SAVE AMERICA'," he said.

This is an outrageous. Everyone that believes in democracy should boycott this City and State. No wonder people are leaving. This DA of the SOROS back organization to destroy our Democracy has to be stopped. The only Man that can do that is Trump 2024 “ SAVE AMERICA “ — Joel Benkowitz (@JoelBenkowitz) March 19, 2023

Earlier, Soros had attacked India's Adani Group following a report by Hindenburg Research. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of backing Adani despite charges of fraud against the conglomerate. India hit back at the billionaire saying he was someone who funded organisations to bring down governments he did not like. India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said Soros was rich, opinionated, and dangerous.

