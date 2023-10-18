US cracks down on Hamas, sanctions group operatives, financial facilitators based in Qatar, Turkey

The United States on Wednesday imposed terrorism-related sanctions on nine individuals and one entity linked to Hamas. The sanctions have been imposed by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The US has targeted ten key Hamas terrorist group members, operatives, and financial facilitators in Gaza and elsewhere including Sudan, Türkiye, Algeria, and Qatar.

"This action targets members managing assets in a secret Hamas investment portfolio, a Qatar-based financial facilitator with close ties to the Iranian regime, a key Hamas commander, and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange and its operator," the Department of Treasury said.

The department said that the move was aimed at rooting out Hamas' sources of revenue in the West Bank and Gaza and across the region. Among the individuals targeted are Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin (Dudin), Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair (Hamza), Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa (Alshawa), Ahmed Sadu Jahleb (Jahleb), Aiman Ahmad Al-Duwaik (al-Duwaik), and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah (Jadallah).

The US has also targeted Hamas operatives - Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah (Nasrallah) and Ayman Nofal (Nofal). Nasrallah is a longtime Hamas operative based in Qatar with close ties to Iranian elements, the department said. In recent years, he was involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassim Brigades.

