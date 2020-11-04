US Elections: All 4 Indian-American Democratic lawmakers win Congressional seats

All four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. These include -- Dr Amerish Babulal, also known as Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Bera has won the seventh Congressional District of California for the fifth consecutive term. The 55-year-old physician defeated his Republican rival Buzz Patterson.

47-year-old, Krishnamoorthi, defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party. Born in New Delhi, Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives for the third consecutive term.

Ro Khanna/ Rohit Khanna defeated his fellow Indian-American Ritesh Tandon of the Republican Party with a margin of more than 50 percentage points.

And, Chennai-born Pramila Jayapal defeated Republican Crag Keller by 70 percentage points in the seventh Congressional district of the Washington State. Jayapal, who has emerged as one of the top lawmakers in the US Congress for the last four years, received 344,541 votes as against 61,940 for Keller.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni lost to his Republican rival Troy Nehls in the 22nd Congressional district of Texas. Republican Manga Anantatmula lost to Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly in the 11th Congressional District of Virginia. Republican Nisha Sharma from the Republican Party also lost her maiden Congressional attempt. She was defeated by incumbent Mark DeSaulnier from the Democratic Party by more than 50 percentage points.

The House of Representatives is the lower house of the US Congress, with the Senate being the upper house.

