US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

The White House on Monday informed that US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for Covid -19," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware."

Biden's 72-year-old wife last had Covid in August of 2022, while the President, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

It may be noted that President Biden is due to travel to a Group of 20 Summit in India this week.

Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House announced on Friday.

US President Joe Biden earlier said that he is looking forward to his trip to India.

In its capacity as the current president of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

