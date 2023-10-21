US imposes sanctions on 3 Chinese firms for providing ballistic missile components to Pakistan

The US has said it will be imposing sanctions on three China-based companies that have reportedly worked to supply missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

The US State Department statement identified the companies as General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development, and Changzhou Utek Composite Company.

The State Department said that the sanctions were being imposed as part of the global nonproliferation regime.

"Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These three entities, based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), have worked to supply missile- applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme," the State Department said in its statement.

“Today’s actions demonstrate that the US will continue to act against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur,” the statement said.

It said General Technology had worked to supply brazing materials used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines and in the production of combustion chambers; Beijing Luo Luo had worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors, the US said.

The third company, Changzhou Utek Composite, had worked since 2019 to supply D-glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems, the statement said.

China has been the main supplier of arms and defence equipment to Islamabad's military modernisation programme.

The US said it is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern.

The sanctions come days after Pakistan conducted the launch of the Ababeel ballistic missile system.

Earlier this week, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of army, said the latest test of the ballistic missile system was aimed at “re-validating various design, technical parameters, and performance evaluation of different sub-systems”.

“The missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence,” it stated.

In 2021, Pakistan successfully conducted a test flight of locally developed Fatah-1 Guided Multi-Launch Rocket System. The rocket system has a range of 140 km.

Also read: India Canada row: US, UK urge New Delhi to not insist Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence

Also read: Israel-Hamas conflict: Biden administration seeks $105 billion from US Congress for aid in Israel, Ukraine