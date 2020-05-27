US lawmaker introduces bill to recognise Tibet as independent nation

Amid ongoing turbulence in the US-China relations, a lawmaker has tabled a bill in Congress to allow the American President to recognise Tibet as an independent nation. The region is currently under China's control. The move comes as both US and China have entered a tussle on coronavirus and trade related issues. The bill seeks to "authorise the President to recognise Tibet the Autonomous Region of the Republic of China as a separate, independent country". The US Representative Scott Perry has also introduced a similar bill for Hong Kong. The two bills introduced by the Republican from Pennsylvania have been referred to the House Committee Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"Good News: US Representative Scott Perry has introduced a bill to recognize Tibet Autonomous Region as a separate, independent country," Tenzin Tsundue, an India-based Tibetan activist who is very vocal on the issue wrote on his Facebook post.

Tibet is situated in the south-west of China. It also borders India, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan. China began its invasion of Tibet in 1949 and completed occupation of the territory in 1959. Since then, Tibetans have accused China of carrying out large scale human right violations.

Tenzin Dorjee, a Tibetan writer and activist, wrote: "In what is sure to be a historic initiative, US Congressman Scott Perry (of Pennsylvania) has introduced a bill to authorise the president to recognise the 'Tibet Autonomous Region' as an independent country."

Earlier, the US Senate gave nod to a legislation that may block Chinese firms from getting listed on the American stock exchanges. The bill, introduced by Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, and Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, seeks to delist companies not abiding by the US accounting laws. This bill has to pass the House of Representatives. It also has to be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.

