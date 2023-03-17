USCIS extends H-1B visa registration deadline till March 20 after users complain about glitches

After several user concerns over technical glitches, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has extended the H1-B visa deadline by saying that it will accept registrations till March 20.



"Yesterday, some users were not able to complete the H-1B registration process. USCIS has fixed this technical issue & will now accept registrations until 5:00 pm ET Monday, March 20, 2023," the agency tweeted today.

The initial registration period for the 2024 H-1B cap began on March 1 and was supposed to end today, March 17, 2023.



The USCIS has begun the H1-B electronic registration process and those enrolling and their authorised employers who seek to hire H-1B employees must register and provide basic information about each proposed employee and the possible petitioner under this procedure.



The H-1B visa is a work permit that allows foreign workers to go to the United States and work for American companies. It is mostly used by tech firms to hire high skilled tech talent from other countries.



In order to register for an H-1B visa, one should make a USCIS online account and then use a “registrant" account within myUSCIS to further submit registrations. Post that, select the “I am an H-1B registrant" account type. However, registrants won’t be able to give more information until the initial registration period opens.



Registrants must submit their company’s details for the first H-1B registration. A nominal fee of $10 is required for every registration and it is non-refundable.

