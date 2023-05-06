Vice President Dhankhar attends King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, attended the historic Coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, representing India.

Dhankhar and his wife sat at the ceremony alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State.

Approximately 100 Heads of State and Government from all over the world were invited to the historic coronation of Britain's new king, and Dhankhar arrived there on Friday.

The service was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby. It began with a procession through the Abbey of religious leaders and representatives of the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish communities.

On Friday, Dhankar interacted with King Charles at a reception soon after his arrival here to attend the majestic Coronation ceremony.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by H.M. King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London. Exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused."

The majestic ceremony, complete with gilded carriages and regalia last witnessed 70 years ago when Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in June 1953.

Members of Parliament, former British Prime Ministers, representatives from the church and other faiths, representatives from the country's defence services and Nobel Prize Winners were on the guest list, among other prominent personalities.