scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Wall Street at record high after Trump signs $2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.4 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 30,346.23. The S&P 500 rose 24.0 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 3,727.14

Nasdaq Composite rose 100.9 points, or 0.79%, to 12,905.37 at the opening bell Nasdaq Composite rose 100.9 points, or 0.79%, to 12,905.37 at the opening bell

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.4 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 30,346.23. The S&P 500 rose 24.0 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 3,727.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 100.9 points, or 0.79%, to 12,905.37 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Adani International Container Terminal raises $300 million via bonds to refinance debt

Also Read: Tata Motors share price rises 4% as CLSA maintains buy call

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos