scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Warren Buffett's company invests in three homebuilders even as rates rise

Feedback

Warren Buffett's company invests in three homebuilders even as rates rise

The investments were disclosed in a regulatory filing that detailed Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings, which comprise most of its $353.4 billion equity portfolio, as of June 30.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Berkshire said it owned about 5.97 million DR Horton shares worth about $726.4 million. Berkshire said it owned about 5.97 million DR Horton shares worth about $726.4 million.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Monday disclosed new investments in the homebuilders DR Horton, Lennar and NVR.

The investments were disclosed in a regulatory filing that detailed Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings, which comprise most of its $353.4 billion equity portfolio, as of June 30.

All were made during the second quarter, a down period for Berkshire's homebuilding and remodeling businesses such as Clayton Homes, Benjamin Moore paint and Johns Manville insulation as rising interest and mortgage rates slowed demand.

But Berkshire said those effects have been partially offset by new construction activity resulting from low inventory of existing homes for sale, an environment that could benefit homebuilders.

Berkshire said that as of June 30, it owned about 5.97 million DR Horton shares worth $726.4 million, about 153,000 Lennar shares worth $17.2 million, and 11,112 NVR shares worth $70.6 million.

The filing does not say which investments are Buffett's and which are from his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. 

Published on: Aug 15, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement