WATCH: Drone footage of destruction in Gaza after Israel's counter-attack against Hamas

After Hamas' deadliest attack on Israelis, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his country's security forces will "change the face of reality" in the Gaza Strip. Since Saturday, the day when Hamas carried out the surprise attack killing hundreds of civilians and taking 150-plus hostages, Israel's defence forces have carried out thousands of targeted strikes on what they call the terrorist hideouts.

The visuals coming from Gaza show extensive damage in the Gaza Strip, with multiple buildings turning into rubble after precision strikes by Israel.

⚡️View of the Al-Rimal civilian neighborhood in Gaza this morning pic.twitter.com/nnSyQ4ght3 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 10, 2023

Bloomberg today released a 50-second drone footage of Gaza City, showing the extent of damage and destruction in the region controlled by Hamas.

WATCH: How Rocket By Hamas Has Destroyed Homes; Ground Report By Gaurav Sawant

Collin Rugg, an American investor, shared the video and said hundreds of apartments and homes have been demolished displacing more than 123,000 people.

Israel's defence forces have reported that they have destroyed 130 targets in the past three days, he said. "Hamas is known for using innocent people including women and children as human shields."

JUST IN: Drone footage of Gaza city has been released by Bloomberg.



Citizens along the Gaza Strip are being caught in the crossfire as the war between Hamas and Israel escalates.



Hundreds of apartments and homes have been demolished displacing more than 123,000 people.



The IDF… pic.twitter.com/1CTbUZDugL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2023

Israel's army and air force have also been releasing videos of their strikes in Gaza. In an update on Monday, the defence forces said that over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers, and more. "Today, we doubled that number."

The Israeli forces also said that Hamas intentionally uses Gaza civilians as shields. The forces shared a picture in which they showed that one of Hamas' sites was located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school. "Hamas intentionally positions itself deep among Gaza's population," the Israeli forces said.

Israeli civilians are not Hamas’ only victim.

Hamas intentionally positions itself deep among Gaza's population.



For example…this terrorist site that the Israel Air Force targeted, located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school. pic.twitter.com/ROs3iMdnLz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2023

In a tweet earlier today, Israel's air force said its fighter jets had been striking in the last few hours numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. "Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis." Rimal is an upscale neighborhood while Khan Yunis is a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over the last few hours, IAF fighter jets have been striking numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.



Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/ZxLY4xnmn0 October 10, 2023

The IAf said that Rimal and Khan Yunis were used as terror hubs for the Hamas terrorist organization, and a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed there. "Among the targets, IAF fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, a Hamas weapons storage site located inside a mosque, and operational terror infrastructure used by Hamas terror operatives."