‘We took a hard hit but…’: Israeli Defence Forces chief writes inspiring letter to soldiers fighting Hamas

In a resolute letter to IDF soldiers and commanders, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), conveyed a strong message of unity and determination amidst an ongoing conflict with the Hamas militant organisation.

The conflict, which commenced on October 7, 2023, has seen Hamas launch a surprise attack on Israel, aiming to destabilise the nation's sovereignty through a series of brutal and criminal actions. In response, the IDF has been engaged in a relentless campaign against them, deploying air, ground, and sea operations to destroy enemy infrastructure, leadership, and capabilities while inflicting significant damage.

"We took a hard hit and we are responsible, but now the initiative is in our hands," Lieutenant General Halevi stated in the letter, acknowledging the challenges faced by the IDF. He underlined that every soldier and commander has a crucial role to play in this difficult and protracted conflict, which has entered its eleventh consecutive day.

Despite the challenges, Lieutenant General Halevi expressed his unwavering belief in the IDF's ultimate victory. He attributed this belief to the dedication of soldiers, their bravery, and their camaraderie, underscoring that the IDF's cause is just and that they have the unwavering support of the nation.

"The IDF will prevail because of our abilities and because we trained for this mission. We will prevail, and in everything that we do, we will act according to the IDF spirit and its values," Halevi declared.

In the letter, the Chief of the General Staff also paid homage to the fallen soldiers, commanders, security forces, and civilians who have courageously fought to protect Israel, stressing that their sacrifice would not be in vain. They are a legacy that the IDF will carry forward in their mission.

Lieutenant General Halevi reassured the citizens of Israel, emphasising the nation's enduring resilience in the face of adversity. "The Israeli people have faced hardships before. The IDF was and still is the protector of the nation, and we are a generation of fighters that are another link in the chain of generations of protectors of the country," he wrote.

In closing, he expressed his trust in the soldiers and commanders and urged them to remain strong and courageous.

A meaningful letter from the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, to fellow soldiers, commanders and reservists: pic.twitter.com/aV4YXBznMt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

