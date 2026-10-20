World’s 10 biggest banks ranked: China takes top four spots, US banks follow

China’s banking giants have retained their dominance in the global financial system, with the country’s four largest lenders occupying the top four positions in the ranking of the world’s 30 biggest banks by total assets in 2026. US-based JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank outside China, ranks fifth with assets worth $4.42 trillion.
According to a ranking published by Visual Capitalist on October 15, based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) leads the list with $7.65 trillion in total assets. Agricultural Bank of China follows with $6.97 trillion, while China Construction Bank and Bank of China occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.