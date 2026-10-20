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World’s 10 biggest banks ranked: China takes top four spots, US banks follow

World’s 10 biggest banks ranked: China takes top four spots, US banks follow

JPMorgan Chase ranks fifth globally with $4.42 trillion in assets, followed by Bank of America at $3.41 trillion. JPMorgan also reported $57 billion in net income in 2025

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 2:00 AM IST
World’s 10 biggest banks ranked: China takes top four spots, US banks followTop 10 largest banks in the world in 2026

China’s banking giants have retained their dominance in the global financial system, with the country’s four largest lenders occupying the top four positions in the ranking of the world’s 30 biggest banks by total assets in 2026. US-based JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank outside China, ranks fifth with assets worth $4.42 trillion.

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According to a ranking published by Visual Capitalist on October 15, based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) leads the list with $7.65 trillion in total assets. Agricultural Bank of China follows with $6.97 trillion, while China Construction Bank and Bank of China occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.

READ THIS: These 40 cities generate the most GDP per person, check the full list here

The ranking is based primarily on banks’ year-end 2025 financial statements. Total assets include loans, investments, cash and other financial holdings, offering an indication of the scale of a bank’s operations.

China’s banking sector maintains its lead

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China’s Big Four collectively hold more than $26 trillion in assets, reflecting the scale of the country’s banking industry. Their position is supported by substantial household savings, corporate deposits and lending to businesses and individuals.

In March 2026, Beijing announced plans to issue 300 billion yuan in special government bonds to recapitalise ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China, strengthening their capital positions and lending capacity.

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US and European banks remain major players

JPMorgan Chase ranks fifth globally with $4.42 trillion in assets, followed by Bank of America at $3.41 trillion. JPMorgan also reported $57 billion in net income in 2025, highlighting its financial strength and diversified operations.

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Europe remains well represented, with France’s BNP Paribas ranking seventh, followed by HSBC and Crédit Agricole. BNP Paribas overtook HSBC in the ranking amid changes in the European banking landscape.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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