World’s 10 biggest banks ranked: China takes top four spots, US banks follow

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The ranking is based primarily on banks’ year-end 2025 financial statements. Total assets include loans, investments, cash and other financial holdings, offering an indication of the scale of a bank’s operations.

China’s banking sector maintains its lead

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China’s Big Four collectively hold more than $26 trillion in assets, reflecting the scale of the country’s banking industry. Their position is supported by substantial household savings, corporate deposits and lending to businesses and individuals.

In March 2026, Beijing announced plans to issue 300 billion yuan in special government bonds to recapitalise ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China, strengthening their capital positions and lending capacity.

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US and European banks remain major players

JPMorgan Chase ranks fifth globally with $4.42 trillion in assets, followed by Bank of America at $3.41 trillion. JPMorgan also reported $57 billion in net income in 2025, highlighting its financial strength and diversified operations.

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Europe remains well represented, with France’s BNP Paribas ranking seventh, followed by HSBC and Crédit Agricole. BNP Paribas overtook HSBC in the ranking amid changes in the European banking landscape.