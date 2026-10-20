Qualcomm to cut jobs globally from November: 'Performance-focused reduction'

In the memo reviewed by Reuters, Amon said the changes were intended to build "a stronger performance culture" and address situations where Qualcomm "has consistently fallen short of expectations."

The company has not disclosed how many employees will lose their jobs.

Qualcomm CEO explains why jobs are being cut

Amon said the company would consider business priorities, organisational requirements, employee skills and expertise when deciding which positions to eliminate.

"As we have expanded the business, so have the competencies and skills we require," Amon wrote in the memo. "We must have the right people in the right roles so they can perform at their best and the company can continue to succeed."

The planned reductions follow Qualcomm's annual employee reviews and come as the chipmaker adjusts its workforce to changing business requirements.

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Qualcomm employed approximately 52,000 people worldwide as of September 2025, with most working full-time. Its financial year generally ends in late September.

The job cuts come amid a difficult period for Qualcomm's core smartphone chip business.

Reuters reported that the company has been affected by weaker consumer electronics sales this year as rising memory prices weigh on demand across important markets.

In its latest earnings report in late July, Qualcomm forecast quarterly profit below market expectations and warned that revenue from Apple products would decline faster than previously anticipated.

However, the company indicated that growth in data centres and other businesses outside smartphones would more than offset the lost revenue by fiscal 2027.