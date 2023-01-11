World’s most powerful passports 2023 list released: Indian passport ranks at...

The list of world's most powerful passports, as per the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023, has been released. The list presented by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners is based on the data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility,” the official release said. The index updated quarterly, is considered as the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

As per the list, Japan holds the world’s most powerful passport while Singapore and South Korea jointly occupy the second spot. Germany and Spain are ranked as countries with the third most powerful passports in the world.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg bagged the fourth spot on the list, whereas Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden stood as countries holding the fifth most powerful passports.

World’s Most Powerful Passports 2023 list

1. Japan – 193

2. Singapore, South Korea – 192

3. Germany, Spain – 190

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg -189

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden – 188

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom -187

7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States – 186

8. Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta – 185

9. Poland, Hungary – 184

10. Lithuania, Slovakia – 183

World’s Most Powerful Passports 2023: India's position

In the list of world’s most powerful passports 2023, India has been ranked in the 85th position. The country gives visa-free entry to 59 destinations worldwide. In the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, India was ranked at 82nd spot, 84th, 85th and 83rd, respectively.



