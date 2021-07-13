WTO negotiations on fisheries subsidy: Civil society fears discrimination against developing nations

As trade ministers of the member countries of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) meet for a virtual ministerial to discuss the ongoing negotiations on fisheries subsidies on July 15, civil society organisations from around the world are asking them to ensure that negotiations don't undermine development aspirations of small-scale fishing communities and developing countries. The groups wanted trade ministers to target those countries that are historically responsible for the state of global overfishing.

“The current text of the negotiations is providing permanent loop holes for the big subsidisers while cutting off the ability of developing countries to develop domestic fishing industries to fish their own waters. The talks need to be targeting the big subsidisers instead of the ability of countries to develop their own fisheries” said Adam Wolfenden, Campaigner for the Pacific Network on Globalisation.

On July 15 the trade ministers are expected to focus on the key issues relating to subsidies for overfishing and overcapacity, overfished stocks, and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. The concern is that the most vulnerable communities will be adversely impacted by the agreement.

“It is unacceptable that under the current text, subsidies for small scale fishers in developing countries are allowed only if they operate within 12 nautical miles, a limit that small scale fishers voluntarily or involuntarily cross. Applying such measures will bar small scale fishers from access to critical government subsidies. More so, the decision will be reached through negotiations which have excluded engagement of small scale fisher” said Margaret Nakato, Coordinator of the Katosi Women Development Trust (KWDT) in Uganda, and Executive Director of the World Forum of Fish Harvesters and Fish Workers (WFF).

Delhi based Ranja Sengupta, Senior Researcher with the Third World Network said that "small fishers in India are extremely worried and baffled about this heavy pushback against special & differential treatment as they are not even the source of unsustainable fishing, while distant water fishing nations like the EU will continue to have the opportunity to provide domestic subsidies to their fleets”.

The representatives of civil society groups say that Special and Differential Treatment is a central part of these negotiations and is something that historically developing countries have had to fight for. The attempts to reduce that to minimal time and geographical bound carve-outs for a subset of small-scale fishers undermines the concept that was mandated by leaders to be appropriate and effective, they argue.

