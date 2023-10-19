'You'll never find another like him': Israel to Taylor Swift as her Israeli bodyguard returns to fight Hamas

Israel on Thursday praised an Israeli security agent who was American singer Taylor Swift's bodyguard but returned to the country to join the war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel said Taylor Swift's bodyguard, Eras Tour, had returned home to fight for his country. "Hey @taylorswift13, we promise you’ll never find another like him," it said in a post on social media platform X.

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom on Tuesday reported that Taylor Swift's Israeli bodyguard returned home to volunteer in reserve duty. The security agent said that he had a pretty great life in America, a dream job, great friends, and a comfortable home. He said he didn't have to come to Israel, but he "couldn't stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes".

"It would be an insult to animals around the world to call Hamas terrorists 'animals'. They killed and butchered families in their beds alongside the family's pets and in the end also burned down their homes. Try to imagine it happening in your neighborhood, or to your family. I couldn't stand by and do nothing. Don't be on the wrong side of history," he was quoted as saying by Israel Hayom.

Since the war began, many Israeli security agents have headed home to list them as reservists. The New York Post on Tuesday reported that Oded Krashinsky, who has protected celebrities like Nicole Kidman, flew from Los Angeles to Israel to help train IDF soldiers and kibbutz members in Northern Israel.

Speaking to The Post, he said he returned to Israel to help his unit. "The morale is tense. The main threat is invasion — we have to deflect it, fight it, and protect against it."

Krashinsky, who was a lieutenant in an IDF secret service special operations unit, further said: "I am who I am because I came from here. At the end of the day, it’s about experience, decision-making, tactics, and leadership — that’s what I felt I could bring and that’s what I do now."

Aaron Cohen, an Israeli special operations veteran who served in the IDF in the late 1990s, said that the security bodyguard community in Hollywood since the 1970s saw an influx of Israeli combat veterans coming to Los Angeles, according to The Post.

Cohen - who more recently worked with Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry - further said that one of the pioneers was Elizabeth Taylor's late bodyguard Moshe Alon who built a security company hiring Israeli security service members for Hollywood stars. "There's a lot of them going back (to Israel to fight). These guys are very deeply connected."

