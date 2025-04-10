ASICS Novablast 5 TCS World 10K 2025 Limited Edition review: Next-level cushioning meets everyday versatility

The ASICS Novablast 5 TCS World 10K 2025 Limited Edition in the White/Winter Sea colourway is a shoe designed not just for performance, but for delivering an energising experience every time you lace up. It’s sleek, responsive, and thoughtfully engineered with insights gathered from extensive user testing.

Feel the bounce in every step

This model introduces an upgraded midsole featuring FF BLAST MAX cushioning. The result is a dynamic, springy feel with every stride. With a heel height of 41.5 mm and a forefoot height of 33.5 mm, there’s more foam underfoot without compromising stability or control. The trampoline-inspired outsole design adds noticeable energy return, making longer runs feel lighter and more enjoyable.

Reliable traction across surfaces

The soft AHAR LO outsole grips the ground well, giving you solid traction whether you’re on dry tarmac, park paths or slick city pavements. It’s soft enough for comfort but strong enough to hold up across different conditions, which is key for race prep or everyday training.

Lightweight feel with breathable comfort

The technical mesh upper stands out for its comfort and breathability. Even during hot or high-humidity runs, your feet stay cooler and drier. It offers a snug yet flexible fit, making it ideal for runners who prioritise lightweight footwear without sacrificing structure.

Designed to stand out

Finished in a refined White and Winter Sea colourway, this shoe has a fresh, understated look with just the right amount of flair. The limited edition detailing gives it a unique identity, especially appealing to those running the TCS World 10K or collecting special race drops.

Final thoughts

The ASICS Novablast 5 TCS World 10K 2025 Limited Edition hits the sweet spot between performance, comfort and style. It’s made for runners who want serious energy return and a modern, race-ready aesthetic. Whether you’re chasing a new personal best or simply want an energising daily trainer, this shoe delivers.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Ideal for: Road runners looking for responsive cushioning, reliable traction and breathable all-day comfort

Price: ₹14,999