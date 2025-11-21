Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Gurugram delivers India’s most advanced tech-driven runway showcase

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour transformed its Gurugram edition into a full-fledged Futureverse, unveiling what it calls India’s first completely tech-immersive runway. The showcase merged couture with cutting-edge engineering to create a responsive, visually dynamic experience supported by 360-degree projection mapping, LiDAR technology and holographic performance.

Hosted in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, the presentation turned the traditional runway into a digital arena. Walls and floors reacted to movement, high-lumen projection systems wrapped the venue in shifting worlds, and each model’s step triggered kinetic light patterns through a LiDAR-enabled surface that tracked motion in real time.

Advertisement

The evening’s most talked-about moment arrived when two Unitree G1 humanoid robots joined Tamannaah Bhatia for an entrance that marked their first appearance on an Indian runway. The machines performed in sync using precision locomotion systems and depth sensors, creating a visual statement on the growing role of intelligent robotics in performance and design.

Later, Shahid Kapoor closed the show with a dual-reality performance that paired his physical walk with a holographic projection, enabled through spatial mapping and layered visual rendering. The effect offered a seamless blend of real and virtual presence, pushing the boundaries of spectacle.

“Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been a platform that pushes the boundaries of creativity and expression,” said Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India. “With this showcase, we’ve taken a bold step into the ‘FUTUREVERSE of Fashion’ an immersive experience that redefines how fashion is presented in future. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with couture, we’re making fashion move beyond the ramp into a dynamic, interactive space where audiences can experience design in motion. It reflects our commitment to shaping a future where technology and style coexist effortlessly, inspiring a new generation to see fashion as an ever-evolving expression of identity and innovation.”

Advertisement

Designers Falguni Shane Peacock added, “We’re thrilled to interpret and bring to life the Futureverse of Fashion, a concept that truly captures the spirit of what lies ahead. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always stood for pushing creative boundaries and has consistently championed innovation. Through this collaboration, we’re proud to help shape a new narrative where innovation and creativity define the next era of style.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, “FDCI is delighted to collaborate with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, uniting two powerhouses of fashion to shape its future. The Gurugram edition celebrates creativity, culture, and sets the pace for what’s next in Indian fashion.”

Shahid Kapoor added, “Being at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour runway is always exciting, but this year felt like stepping into a new era. The way technology and couture were woven together was both seamless and spectacular. The designs were fluid, effortless, yet distinctly futuristic. Fashion, to me, is at its best when it innovates without losing its sense of ease and tonight captured that perfectly.”

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia said, “The Futureverse of Fashion by Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an electrifying experience where creativity knew no bounds. This blend of technology and high fashion is what is going to be next for the industry and I’m glad to be a part of shaping it.”

The tour now moves to Jaipur, where Abhishek Patni and Namrata Joshipura will present a high-energy couture showcase featuring Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and rapper Raftaar on December 6.