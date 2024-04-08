Bulgari reclaims world's thinnest watch throne with Octo Finissimo Ultra

Bulgari has once again taken the crown for crafting the thinnest watch globally, dethroning Richard Mille's previous record holder. Remembered as if it were only yesterday, the unexpected alliance between Richard Mille and Ferrari shook the industry with their record-breaking collaboration. However, Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra has returned with a vengeance, surpassing its competitors with a remarkable engineering feat.

Related Articles

The saga began when Richard Mille's collaboration with Ferrari produced a watch that snatched the title of the world's thinnest timepiece, surpassing Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra by a mere 0.05mm, just four months after its release. This marked a significant shift in the landscape of luxury watchmaking, with enthusiasts and industry insiders alike in awe of the innovation showcased by both brands.

Bulgari had made headlines with the release of the Octo Finissimo Ultra earlier in the year, not only for its record-breaking slim profile but also for its incorporation of modern features such as a QR code for an NFT embedded within the dial. However, the Ferrari-Richard Mille collaboration quickly stole the spotlight with its groundbreaking engineering, relegating Bulgari's achievement to the shadows.

Yet, the tables have turned once again, as Bulgari unveils the new Octo Finissimo Ultra, boasting a thickness of 1.7mm, surpassing Richard Mille's offering by an additional 0.05mm. However, Bulgari's triumph doesn't stop there; they have raised the stakes by obtaining COSC certification for the new Ultra, making it not only the thinnest watch ever crafted but also the thinnest chronometer-certified timepiece in existence.

The Octo Finissimo collection has garnered widespread acclaim for its record-breaking achievements, including the thinnest tourbillon, minute repeater, self-winding watch, self-winding tourbillon, chronograph GMT, tourbillon chronograph, and perpetual calendar.

The new Octo Finissimo Ultra not only boasts a slim profile but also features a titanium case and a tungsten carbide caseback, underscoring Bulgari's commitment to both form and function. Furthermore, the inclusion of a Datamatrix on the ratchet allows owners to access detailed information about the watch through various media formats.

Despite the challenges posed by achieving COSC certification for such an ultra-thin movement, Bulgari has succeeded in delivering a timepiece of unparalleled precision and craftsmanship. The meticulous reworking of the sapphire crystal further highlights Bulgari's dedication to innovation and excellence in watchmaking.

To make ownership even more convenient, Bulgari has introduced a dedicated case with a digital readout for setting the timepiece with precision and ease, akin to having a personal watchmaker at one's disposal. The Octo Finissimo Ultra will be limited to only 20 pieces, with a price tag of $529,000.