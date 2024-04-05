Omega x Swatch mania strikes again: New Black Snoopy MoonSwatch revealed

The frenzy surrounding MoonSwatch watches has reignited once more with the recent unveiling of the Mission to Moonphase, also known as the Snoopy MoonSwatch. Just a mere 10 days ago, enthusiasts found themselves caught in a whirlwind of excitement as the much-anticipated timepiece made its long-awaited debut.

Anticipation had been building for this moment, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its arrival. When it finally graced the shelves, crowds gathered, eager to secure their own piece of lunar-inspired craftsmanship. With a collective sigh of relief, fans could now look forward to the upcoming Watches & Wonders event, perhaps hoping to catch a glimpse of the coveted white Snoopy adorning the wrists of fellow enthusiasts.

However, the excitement didn't stop there. Swatch, known for its knack for teasing, quickly tantalised fans once again, this time with a sneak peek at a black variant of the Mission to Moonphase, complete with an animated preview. As if that wasn't enough, they also hinted at a launch date: April 8th.

Now, with the date fast approaching, the mystery of the black Snoopy MoonSwatch – dubbed the Mission to Moonphase New Moon – has been unveiled, much to the delight of eager fans. While some may have predicted its design, seeing the finished product in all its glory remains a thrilling experience.

The previous white iteration garnered widespread acclaim, attracting even those who had previously remained indifferent to the MoonSwatch craze. Yet, the allure of the new black edition is undeniable. Reminiscent of the excitement surrounding previous surprise launches, such as the Blancpain x Swatch Scuba Fifty Ocean of Storms, the black bioceramic casing lends a striking aesthetic to the iconic Speedmaster design, enhanced further by the inclusion of the beloved Snoopy character.

The dial, adorned in matte black, seamlessly complements the case, while stark white markers and luminous plots contrast brilliantly against the dark backdrop. Notably, the moon phase disc features luminous crescent moons and stars in a captivating blue hue, along with a hidden message that adds a whimsical touch to the timepiece.

As excitement mounts for the release of the Mission to Moonphase New Moon edition on April 8th, enthusiasts are bracing themselves for the inevitable rush. With Swatch boutiques enforcing a one-Snoopy-per-customer policy, securing this coveted timepiece may prove to be a challenge.

Priced at approximately $310, the new MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase New Moon will be available exclusively at Swatch boutiques.