Cartier marks 100 years of Trinity Collection with innovative Snapchat experience

In a groundbreaking move merging luxury fashion with cutting-edge technology, Cartier is celebrating a century of its iconic Trinity Collection with an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience on Snapchat. This innovative initiative aims to bring the esteemed jewellery brand closer to its audience, making the shopping journey personal, accessible, and enjoyable for Snapchatters worldwide.

The Cartier Trinity Ring Lens, unveiled today, offers users the opportunity to explore the celebrated collection, virtually try on the esteemed Classic Trinity Ring, and seamlessly make purchases from anywhere at any time. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology including Ray Tracing and Hand Tracking, the AR try-on experience promises unparalleled precision and realism. With every movement of the hand, the ring elegantly adjusts, capturing the essence of Cartier’s craftsmanship and allowing users to envision how the piece would adorn their finger in real life.

This groundbreaking technology, developed exclusively in collaboration with Cartier, underscores the brand's commitment not only to the quality and brilliance of its metals and diamonds but also to ensuring an accurate fit and placement of the ring. Harnessing the power of machine learning, the AR lens intelligently predicts the 3D surface of the hand, enabling a lifelike simulation tailored to each user's unique hand shape.

Snapchat users can now enjoy the freedom to explore and interact with Cartier's iconic Trinity Collection from the palm of their hand, mirroring the experience of trying on jewellery in-store with unparalleled convenience. To access the Cartier Trinity Ring Lens, simply scan the Snapcode or visit Cartier's profile on Snapchat. The AR try-on experience is available globally for both iOS and Android users, inviting fashion enthusiasts to indulge in the timeless elegance of Cartier's Trinity Collection like never before.