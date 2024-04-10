scorecardresearch
Rolex discontinues "Le Mans" Daytona model at Watches & Wonders 2024

The decision to cease production of the "Le Mans" Daytona comes as a surprise to many enthusiasts, considering its relatively recent debut.

Rolex "Le Mans" Daytona Rolex "Le Mans" Daytona

In the whirlwind of new releases showcased at Watches & Wonders 2024, one significant development has emerged: Rolex has discontinued its "Le Mans" Daytona model. This announcement marks a notable shift in the landscape of luxury timepieces, generating considerable attention within the horological community.

The decision to cease production of the "Le Mans" Daytona comes as a surprise to many enthusiasts, considering its relatively recent debut. Last year, Rolex introduced this special edition in honour of the 100th anniversary of the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans, an iconic endurance race steeped in automotive history and popularised by Steve McQueen's cinematic portrayal. The timepiece, crafted in white gold, featured distinctive elements such as an open caseback revealing the Caliber 4230 movement, drawing inspiration from the updated Daytona 4130 reference unveiled at Watches & Wonders in 2023.

Distinguished by its reverse panda dial and a black ceramic tachymeter scale adorned with a striking red "100" indication, the "Le Mans" Daytona paid homage to the race's enduring legacy. Its design echoed the aesthetic of Rolex's vintage "exotic" dials from the 1960s, underscoring the brand's rich heritage in motorsports chronographs.

However, the abrupt discontinuation of the "Le Mans" Daytona, represented by the absence of the model (reference 126529LN) on Rolex's official website, has left enthusiasts and collectors intrigued. Notably, the watch enjoyed a relatively brief production run, making it one of the shortest-lived modern Rolex models in recent memory.

Published on: Apr 10, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
